Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.