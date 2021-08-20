Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 160.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

