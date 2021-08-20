Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.62

Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 70070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RVI shares. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Retail Value by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Retail Value by 305,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Retail Value by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

