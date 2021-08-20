Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.62

Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 70070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RVI shares. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.
About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)
Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.