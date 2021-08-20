Skylands Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $11,173,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiDi Global stock opened at 7.20 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.16 and a 1 year high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

