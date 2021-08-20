Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

