Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

