Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

