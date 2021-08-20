Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $251,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $102.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

