Skylands Capital LLC Sells 59,815 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,815 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

ACCO stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

