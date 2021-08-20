Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $113,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $25.34 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.