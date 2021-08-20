KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($4.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($7.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.78) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

In related news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $157,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $162,365.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,922 shares of company stock valued at $606,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $277,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $2,767,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

