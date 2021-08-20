Analysts Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

APTO stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

In other news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.