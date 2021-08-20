Analysts Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

APTO stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

In other news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

