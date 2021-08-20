$1.65 EPS Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.72. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.