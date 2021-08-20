Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $2.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.33. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.