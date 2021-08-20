Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $197,551.12 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David W. Gibbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74.

Shares of YUM opened at $133.96 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 348.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,220,000 after buying an additional 77,687 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $4,109,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

