Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%.

NYSE FTCH opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24.

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

