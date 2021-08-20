JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%.
NASDAQ YY opened at $45.28 on Friday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.
JOYY Company Profile
JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.
See Also: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.