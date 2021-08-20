JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

NASDAQ YY opened at $45.28 on Friday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81.

Get JOYY alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.