Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

