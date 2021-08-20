Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at TheStreet

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,225.05 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,138. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

