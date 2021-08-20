Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s stock price was down 4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 34,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 942,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Specifically, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,048,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.