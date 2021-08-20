Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

SNV opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

