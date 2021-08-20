The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 2.88. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
