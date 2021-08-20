The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 2.88. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 537,132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 123.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

