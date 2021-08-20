Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Rises By 21.4%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 898,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DK. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

NYSE DK opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

