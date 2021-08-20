PGT Innovations, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PGTI stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.