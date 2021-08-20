Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in July

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.5 days.

Shares of POFCF stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

