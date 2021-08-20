Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWB. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.79.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$34.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$37.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.