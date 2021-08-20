Brokers Set Expectations for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of WLMS opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Mills bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,264.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

