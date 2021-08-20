Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,404,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,658 shares of company stock worth $1,922,057 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $302.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $312.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.41. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.