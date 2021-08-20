Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,241,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Baidu worth $244,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU opened at $137.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.74. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.41 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

