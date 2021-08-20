Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,632 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Carrier Global worth $214,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

