Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells $37,046.61 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EPAY opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

