Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Plans $0.60 Semi-annual Dividend

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $38.57 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $85,075.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

