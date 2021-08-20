Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,380.26 ($18.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £13.61 billion and a PE ratio of 37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,460.33. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).
ANTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
