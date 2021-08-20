Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) to Issue $1.04 Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.
Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $59.68 and a 1 year high of $75.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.