Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) to Issue $1.04 Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $59.68 and a 1 year high of $75.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

