BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BRWM stock opened at GBX 569 ($7.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 608.17. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 378.33 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14).

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

