Dakota Wealth Management Sells 32,185 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,185 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

BOE opened at $12.39 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

