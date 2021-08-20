Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $241.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 723,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.