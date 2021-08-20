Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.65.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

