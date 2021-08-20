Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $19.93 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

IMGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.