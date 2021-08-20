EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0018 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $57,423.42 and $133,395.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

