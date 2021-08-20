Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $12.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

