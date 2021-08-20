Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). Nikola posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $21,434,323.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

