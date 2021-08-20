GCP Applied Technologies’ (GCP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

GCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 987,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,845,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 383,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after purchasing an additional 285,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after purchasing an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.