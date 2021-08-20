Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,438 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

