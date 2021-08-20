Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,022 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after buying an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

