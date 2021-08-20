Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

