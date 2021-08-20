Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $453,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 455.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 685,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

