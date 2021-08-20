Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 62,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 319,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,827,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

