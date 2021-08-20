Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Acquires $10,865.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director James P. Dunigan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,865.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,155.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PFS opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 102.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 103,490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

