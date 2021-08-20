Ieq Capital LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 46.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 5.7% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $322.47 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $197.06 and a 12 month high of $323.71. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

